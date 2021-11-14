Thunder Bay / Fort William First Nation – NEWS – Fort William First Nation Detachment of the Anishinabek Police Services responded to a family dispute on November 13, Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, who is an offender currently before the courts, had apparently left the scene on foot.

Officers are looking for 25-year-old Robert Ivan Bannon of Fort William First Nation.

Bannon was wearing a court-ordered tracking device at the time, which he allegedly cut off after eluding police.

Bannon is currently wanted for a number of offences because of the incident, and in reference to breaching court orders.

Bannon was released from custody on bail following his arrest over a shooting incident in Thunder Bay earlier this year.

TBPS officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the first incident just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 in the 500 block of Gore Street West following reports of possible shots being fired.

Police learned a vehicle described as a light-grey SUV was observed leaving the scene prior to their arrival.

Officers were dispatched to the second incident at about 10:10 pm on Sunday, May 2 in the areal of the 100 block of Limbrick Street following reports of possible shots fired.

Police learned a vehicle described as a white SUV was observed leaving the area following the incident.

A release from custody for 25-year-old Robert Ivan Bannon who faces a number of charges was decided by the courts.

Bannon was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of firearm without a licence, careless storage of a firearm, possession of firearm with knowledge its possession is unauthorized, reckless discharged of firearm, and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

Police are asking you not to engage with Bannon if you see him and to call 1-888-310-112 or 911. If you have any idea where he may be you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)