LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II will not be attending the Festival of Remembrance today in central London after spraining her back, according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” read the statement.

Prince Charles will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on the Queen’s behalf, as in previous years.