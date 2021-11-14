Thunder Bay – NEWS – Most people are familiar with the Dr. Seuss tale, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. Well it seems that Thunder Bay has its own home-grown version of the Christmas spoiler.

Social media reports of outdoor Christmas light displays being vandalized have already started.

On Facebook people are reporting of strings of outdoor lights being cut and destroyed.



Christmas Vandalism 1 of 2

Hopefully the Thunder Bay Grinch will grow a giant heart and smarten up.

Sadly the Holiday Season is one that thieves seem to love. Scooping Amazon packages from people’s porches, damaging lights, breaking into cars and homes all seem to be a part of the season for some in our society.

What Can YOU do?

National Neighbourhood Watch offers these tips to help make your holiday times happier and safer:

At Home Make sure all doors and windows have secondary locks (window pins, deadbolts, dowels, etc.) and use them! Don’t hide spare keys in mailboxes or planters, or under doormats. Ensure that dark areas and entrances have outdoor lights that are turned on after dark or are activated by sensors. Keep trees and shrubbery trimmed so they do not conceal doors and windows. Remember, overgrown foliage can provide a hiding place for criminals. Place gifts where they can’t be seen from the outside. Consider safe deposit boxes for coin and stamp collections, seldom-worn jewelry, stock bonds, etc. Be sure to mail cards, checks or gift certificates from the Post Office or at a blue U.S. Postal Service collection box. Lock your vehicle and remove all the valuables. Yes, even in your driveway.

Strangers at your Door Use caution anytime there is a stranger at your door. Be suspicious of unexpected sales calls or deliveries. Ask for identification. Be aware of scams that criminals commit to take advantage of people’s generosity during the holidays. Investigate charities before making donations. Ask how the funds will be used.

Leaving for the Holidays Ask a trusted friend, neighbor or Neighborhood Watch member to watch your home. Use timers for lights and radios while you’re away. Remember to make arrangements for mail and newspapers.

After the Holidays Don’t advertise expensive toys, electronics, or other gifts received by the boxes left for garbage collections. Compress large boxes and place them in black garbage bags for pick-up. Add new items to your home inventory. Take photos or video of all items of value in your home and list each item’s make, model, serial number and other information. Engrave new items to help identify them in the event they are stolen.



Network with Neighbors Have Packages Delivered to Work Leave Specific Drop-off Instructions Use a Smart Lock Install Security Cameras

Get a P.O. Box as Your Local Post Office Use Lockers Set Up Notifications to Track Your Packages Install a Security Camera Get Your Packages Delivered to Your Office Require a Signature on Delivery Reschedule Delivery or Ask for a Package Hold When on Vacation Try Smart Locks Get a Package Guard Insure Your Packages Ask Your Neighbors to Grab Your Packages

Shut down at night Set up surveillance Crime-proof your yard Consider bringing in valuable items at night Stay connected Report, report, report

In Thunder Bay to report crime call the Thunder Bay Police at 807-620-1200.