Thunder Bay – TECH – Crypto currency trading in Bitcoin is up slightly on Sunday. The price is at $64,828.17 by late in the afternoon.

At 5:15 UTC (00:15 EST) on Sunday, November 14, 2021, Taproot, a long-anticipated Bitcoin upgrade was activated at block 709,632.

This has opened opportunities for developers to integrate new features that will improve privacy, scalability and security on the network.

Coindesk says that “The upgrade locked in back in June, when over 90% of miners chose to “signal” their support. A programmed waiting period between lock-in and activation has since given node operators and miners time to fully upgrade to the latest version of Bitcoin Core, 21.1, which contains the merged code for Taproot. Only once they do so will they be able to enforce the new rules making it possible to use the new type of transaction.”

Some experts are still convinced that between now and the end of 2021 that Bitcoin will surge to new record prices close to $100,000.

All prices in United States dollars.