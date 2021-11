Fort William First Nation – The Fort William First Nation First Response Team will become active on Monday November 15, 2021.

The team will begin to start responding to emergency calls within the community.

We are excited to start responding to calls within our community and start to provide emergency care to individuals who require it!

If anyone has any questions, please contact Mason Morriseau the Team Coordinator at (807) 631-3117.

For more information visit the FWFN FRT.