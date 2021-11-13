November 13, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics

NetNewsLedger
Thunder Bay Police Unit

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report they responded to 11 incidents over the previous 24-hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

News Updates:

Thunder Bay Police Arrest Drug Traffickers

Daily update from 11/12/2021 to 11/13/2021

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up 0 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life

