Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Case numbers in Ontario are climbing again.

Ontario reporting 661 new COVID-19 cases today, for a total of 606507.

There are 4586 total active cases today, a change of +186 or +4.23%.

There were 6 deaths reported. This brings the total pandemic deaths in Ontario to a total of 9927. 2

There were a total of 6456 tests completed, with 11512 results still pending. The positivity rate is at 2.4%.