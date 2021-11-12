Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police arrested six people, including four individuals from Toronto. Police seized drugs, and a loaded handgun following a search of a south-side home on Thursday November 11, 2021.

TBPS Drug Raid Seizures 1 of 4

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence and Emergency Task Units, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 900 block of Crawford Place just before 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 11th.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity from that home, and included a vehicle.

Once inside, police located and arrested numerous suspects. Six accused were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Following a search of the home, and a vehicle, police located and seized a quantity of suspected Percocet pills, a quantity of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and a loaded handgun.

The estimated potential street value of the drugs seized totals more than $50,000 CAD.

Hassan Ali, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Percocet for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Handling of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: With Ammunition

Brian Martin COMEAU, 62, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Percocet for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation

Shervin Grivon DOYLE, 20, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Percocet for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Handling of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: With Ammunition

Richard Omar GURHAN, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Percocet for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Handling of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: With Ammunition

Liban Ahmed MAHDI, 27, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Percocet for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Handling of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm: With Ammunition

Johnna Louise SONEGO, 54, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Percocet for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation

All accused appeared in bail court on Friday, November 12 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.