Thunder Bay – Health – Norovirus has been identified as the causative agent for the gastrointestinal outbreak that was declared facility-wide at Southbridge Roseview, located at 99 Shuniah Street, as of November 4 2021. All restrictions are in place.

Admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled facility-wide until further notice. Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only, so please call the facility for more information.

The Health Unit is urging people to stay at home and refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities and retirement homes when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.

The Health Unit reminds the public to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

• Washing hands often, for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Staying at home if sick to avoid spreading infections to others.