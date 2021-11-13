KENORA – Leader’s Ledger – I was happy to be appointed as Official Opposition Shadow Minister once again. In the coming session of Parliament, I will continue holding the government to account as Conservative Shadow Minister for FedNor.

As Northern Ontario’s economic development agency, FedNor has the capacity to do a lot of good in our region. That’s why it’s essential to monitor how the agency is spending money and ensure taxpayer dollars are being used effectively.

This has not always been the case. In 2019, FedNor gave an $800,000 loan to a tech company based largely out of Southern Ontario. When I challenged the government on this, they were unable to prove that this loan had created a single job in Northern Ontario.

With FedNor having been upgraded from a program to a standalone agency this summer, it will require an even higher degree of scrutiny.

I’ve appreciated the opportunity to ensure Northern Ontario gets its fair share of economic development funding, and I’m pleased to once again be entrusted with that responsibility.

Around the Riding

Last Thursday, I attended the Remembrance Day ceremony in Kenora, where I laid a wreath in memory of all who served cause of peace, freedom, and democracy. Canadians will never forget the sacrifices made by past and current members of the Armed Forces.

Earlier in the week, I visited Kasabonika Lake First Nation, where I had a productive meeting with Chief Tom Semple and Council and toured the site of their future school.

Working for You

