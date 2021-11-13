Thunder Bay – POLITICS – The Hon. Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, announced Saturday that applications are open for the Thunder Bay-Superior North Youth Council.

The Youth Council meets approximately once per month and will give youth ages 15-25 the chance to participate in discussions on local and national issues. As Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, Patty Hajdu looks forward to hearing the different perspectives of youth on the challenges facing our communities.

“Engaging young people in decision making today is an investment in problem-solving for tomorrow. I’m looking forward to working with another amazing group of young people in our community this year and being inspired by their ideas and belief in a better Canada.” the Minister shared.

Hannah Caruana, member of the 2020-2021 Youth Council says, “This council creates a safe space for youth of all demographics to gather and have their concerns heard while also proactively collaborating on solutions and action plans. Having the ability to engage in such powerful conversations and movements alongside our NWO youth and Minister Hajdu, instills hope that