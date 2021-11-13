Thunder Bay – NEWS – A collision on Highway 17 near Highway 102 resulted in the closure of Highway 17 last night.

Road conditions appear to be the cause, but the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating.

There has been no updates so far this morning regarding injuries.

The Facebook Group Professional Truckers says that this collision was between two transport trucks. Pictures of the collision are from that page.

The highway was closed from Shabaqua Corners to the Ontario Manitoba boundary for much of Thursday and Friday before re-opening.