November 10, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics

By
NetNewsLedger
-
157
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service report that they responded to eight incidents.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/09/2021 to 11/10/2021

Recent incidents
8 arrow_up -2 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life

