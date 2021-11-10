Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Thunder Bay. By Friday as much as 10-15 centimetres of snow are possible.

The weather service says that, “A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of Northwestern Ontario. Precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday night before quickly intensifying early Thursday morning and is expected to ease slowly throughout the day on Friday”.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A messy mix of weather expected late Wednesday into Friday.

Throughout the event rain is forecast for communities closer to Lake Superior while higher elevations inland will likely see precipitation in the form of snow.

By Friday evening, snowfall accumulations inland could vary widely between 5 and 15 cm with some regions locally seeing higher amounts. Meanwhile rainfall amounts for communities close to Lake Superior including the city of Thunder Bay could be in the 30 to 50 mm range.