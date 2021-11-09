DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has upgraded the winter storm situation for Dryden.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Environment Canada predicts that the first winter storm of the season is expected late Wednesday into Friday.

The cause is a developing low pressure system which is expected to bring heavy snow and blowing snow to parts of Northwestern Ontario.

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and will quickly intensify Wednesday evening. This heavy snow will continue through Thursday before slowly tapering to lighter snow or flurries Friday afternoon or evening.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow especially on Thursday and possibly Friday.

Total accumulations of 25 to 40 cm are possible by Friday evening however regions in the swath of heaviest snow could see local amounts of up to 50 cm.

Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Wednesday evening.