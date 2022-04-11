KENORA – WEATHER – Old Man Winter 2022 version just does not seem willing to fade away and let the spring weather take over.

Environment Canada reports that a strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow. Snow is expected to begin Wednesday morning or afternoon and continue through Thursday into Friday morning. Blizzard conditions are possible.

Total snowfall amounts in excess of 40 cm are possible with the heaviest snow falling Wednesday night and Thursday.

There is still uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result. This watch will be upgraded to a warning in the coming days as exact details concerning this system become more certain.

1:31 PM EDT Monday 11 April 2022

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

A major winter storm is likely Wednesday into Friday. Total snowfall accumulations of 25 to 40 cm. Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h, leading to widespread blowing snow.

Blizzard conditions are likely due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Avoid travel if possible. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.