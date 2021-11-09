KENORA – WEATHER – Ready, get set, Winter! That is the word from Environment Canada as a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Kenora Region.

A developing low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy snow and blowing snow to the Kenora region.

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and will quickly intensify Wednesday evening. This heavy snow will continue through Thursday before slowly tapering to lighter snow or flurries Friday afternoon or evening.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow especially on Thursday and possibly Friday.

Total accumulations of 25 to 40 cm are possible by Friday evening however regions in the swath of heaviest snow could see local amounts of up to 50 cm.

Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Wednesday evening.