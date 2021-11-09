Thunder Bay – NEWS – The block of Donald Street in front of City Hall, between Brodie Street South and May Street South, is becoming a one-way street for eastbound traffic, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

In order to implement this change, the City will close this section of Donald Street to through traffic on Wednesday, November 10 and Monday, November 15.

The closures are necessary in order to remove any pavement markings that are not required and to install new signage and markings.

Weather conditions and other factors may impact project timelines.

This change is required to address traffic safety concerns for both City of Thunder Bay Transit drivers and users, as well as motorists in general. Additional on-street parking spots will be added with existing parallel parking being converted to angled parking.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution and obey all posted signage when travelling in the area.