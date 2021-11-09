THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In June 2015, a massive fire on the north side of Thunder Bay lit up the night sky. The fire was located on the property where Great West Timber was located just off Water street.

Last night another massive fire brought Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and First Responders to the south part of the former Great West Timber property to fight another massive fire.

The flames were up to five stories high, and smoke filled the air.

There were no reports of injuries, but crowds of spectators have gathered nearby to take pictures and watch the blaze.

2015 Fire at Great West

2021 Fire at Great West