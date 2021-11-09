OTTAWA – POLITICS – Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, today announced the Conservative Shadow Cabinet for the 44th Parliament.
Kenora riding MP Eric Melillo has been named Conservative Shadow Minister for FedNor.
“FedNor has the capacity to do a lot of good in Northern Ontario, which is why it’s essential to monitor how the agency is spending money and ensure taxpayer dollars are being used effectively,” MP Melillo stated.
FedNor funding has been allocated ineffectively in the past. In the last session of Parliament, Melillo criticized a large loan to a tech company based largely out of Southern Ontario.
The Liberal government upgraded FedNor from a program to a standalone agency this August, which Melillo says will necessitate an even higher degree of scrutiny.
“I’ve appreciated the opportunity to ensure Northern Ontario gets its fair share of economic development funding, and I’m pleased to once again be entrusted with that responsibility,” he concluded.
Conservative House of Commons Leadership Team:
- Deputy Leader – Hon. Candice Bergen
- Chair of Outreach – Hon. Tim Uppal
- House Leader – Gerard Deltell
- Deputy House Leader and Co-Chair of Question Period Planning – Michael Barrett
- Quebec Lieutenant – Alain Rayes
- Chief Opposition Whip – Blake Richards
- Caucus Secretary to Conservative Party – Eric Duncan
- Deputy Opposition Whip, Strategic Advisor, and Co-Chair of Question Period Planning – James Bezan
Conservative Shadow Cabinet:
- Shadow Minister for Digital Government – Ben Lobb
- Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Security – John Barlow
- Shadow Minister for Canadian Heritage – John Nater
- Shadow Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations – Gary Vidal
- Shadow Minister for Finance and Middle Class Prosperity – Hon. Pierre Poilievre
- Shadow Minister for Employment, Future Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion – Stephanie Kusie
- Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change – Dan Albas
- Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development – Laila Goodridge
- Shadow Minister for Federal Economic Development Agency for Eastern, Central and Southern Ontario – Phil Lawrence
- Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard – Rick Perkins
- Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs – Hon. Michael Chong
- Shadow Minister for Health – Luc Berthold
- Shadow Minister for Housing and Diversity and Inclusion – Matt Jeneroux
- Shadow Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship – Jasraj Singh Hallan
- Shadow Minister for Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario – Eric Melillo
- Shadow Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry – Hon. Ed Fast
- Shadow Minister for International Development – Garnett Genuis
- Shadow Minister for International Trade and Supply Chain Resilience – Randy Hoback
- Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth – Tracy Gray
- Shadow Minister for Manufacturing and Export Promotion – Tony Baldinelli
- Shadow Minister for Justice and Attorney General of Canada – Hon. Rob Moore
- Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Addictions and Suicide Prevention – Hon. Mike Lake
- Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Artic Sovereignty; Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency – Bob Zimmer
- Shadow Minister for Prairie Economic Development and Inter-provincial Trade – Warren Steinley
- Shadow Minister for Pacific Economic Development – Brad Vis
- Shadow Minister for Sport; Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec – Richard Martel
- Shadow Minister for National Defence – Hon. Kerry-Lynne Findlay
- Shadow Minister for National Revenue – Jake Stewart
- Shadow Minister for Natural Resources – Hon. Michelle Rempel Garner
- Shadow Minister for Official Languages – Alain Rayes
- Shadow Minister for Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency – Clifford Small
- Shadow Minister for Public Safety – Raquel Dancho
- Shadow Minister for Public Services and Procurement – Pierre Paul-Hus
- Shadow Minister for Emergency Preparedness – Dane Lloyd
- Shadow Minister for Rural Economic Development & Rural Broadband Strategy – Lianne Rood
- Shadow Minister for Seniors – Shelby Kramp-Neuman
- Shadow Minister for Tourism – Michelle Ferreri
- Shadow Minister for Transport – Melissa Lantsman
- Shadow Minister for Treasury Board – Kelly McCauley
- Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister for National Defence – Frank Caputo
- Shadow Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth – Karen Vecchio
- Shadow Minister for Ethics and Accountable Government – John Brassard
- Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Communities – Hon. Andrew Scheer
- Shadow Minister for Labour – Scott Aitchison
- Shadow Minister for Indigenous Services – Jamie Schmale
- Associate Shadow Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth – Dominique Vien