OTTAWA – POLITICS – Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, today announced the Conservative Shadow Cabinet for the 44th Parliament.

Kenora riding MP Eric Melillo has been named Conservative Shadow Minister for FedNor.

“FedNor has the capacity to do a lot of good in Northern Ontario, which is why it’s essential to monitor how the agency is spending money and ensure taxpayer dollars are being used effectively,” MP Melillo stated.

FedNor funding has been allocated ineffectively in the past. In the last session of Parliament, Melillo criticized a large loan to a tech company based largely out of Southern Ontario.

The Liberal government upgraded FedNor from a program to a standalone agency this August, which Melillo says will necessitate an even higher degree of scrutiny.

“I’ve appreciated the opportunity to ensure Northern Ontario gets its fair share of economic development funding, and I’m pleased to once again be entrusted with that responsibility,” he concluded.

Conservative House of Commons Leadership Team:

Deputy Leader – Hon. Candice Bergen

Chair of Outreach – Hon. Tim Uppal

House Leader – Gerard Deltell

Deputy House Leader and Co-Chair of Question Period Planning – Michael Barrett

Quebec Lieutenant – Alain Rayes

Chief Opposition Whip – Blake Richards

Caucus Secretary to Conservative Party – Eric Duncan

Deputy Opposition Whip, Strategic Advisor, and Co-Chair of Question Period Planning – James Bezan

Conservative Shadow Cabinet: