Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A winter storm set to dump upwards of 20 to 40 centimetres of snow on parts of Western and Northern Ontario has, at least according to Environment Canada is not aimed at the City of Thunder Bay – at least not yet.

The storm track, caused by a low pressure system tracking across the region, has weather advisories and winter storm watches in effect for a large part of the region.

So far however the City of Thunder Bay remains without any advisories or warnings.

Wednesday’s forecast is for a high of 10, with Thursday forecast for rain with a high of 4.

While that could change, the warnings are to the east, north, and west of the City of Thunder Bay right now, the smart play would be to prepare for snow. After all if we don’t get it from this storm, the next one won’t be far behind this storm.

Chances are that right now while it looks like the bulk of the winter storm might miss the city, the forecast is calling for snow flurries by late in the week.

Developing…