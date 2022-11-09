THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Get set for some winter. Environment Canada says a developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large area of mixed precipitation to parts of Western and Northern Ontario Thursday into Friday.

Precipitation is expected to switch over from rain to freezing rain and ice pellets by Thursday morning.

The precipitation is then expected to switch over to snow Thursday evening and continue into Friday, mixing with ice pellets at times. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall and ice pellet accumulations as a result.

Thunder Bay

It is +5 headed to a high of +8 for Wednesday. Thunder Bay is under a Special Weather Advisory.

The forecast is for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon.

Periods of rain or drizzle will be beginning this afternoon.

High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of rain or drizzle. Fog patches will be dissipating near midnight. Precipitation amounts of 10 to 15 mm are likely. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h after midnight. Low plus 2.

Fort Frances and Rainy River

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon are in store for the region. There is a Weather Alert in effect.

Periods of rain or drizzle beginning this afternoon.

Temperature steady near plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or drizzle changing to a 60 per cent chance of flurries after midnight. Periods of snow will be beginning before morning. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is under a Winter Storm Watch. For Wednesday expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon.

Periods of rain or drizzle will be beginning this afternoon.

Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of rain or drizzle ending early this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle this evening and overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Periods of snow should be ending near noon followed by cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. About two centimetres of snow is forecast. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

High minus 3 with temperature falling to minus 8 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 5 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. A few flurries are likely to start after midnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 20 overnight.