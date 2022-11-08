KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Narrow and region.

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large swath of snow and possible localized blowing snow to northwestern Ontario on Thursday into Friday. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday evening into Friday morning. Ice pellets may be mixed with the snow at times. There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

A winter storm is possible Thursday into Friday.

Hazards: Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Strong wind gusts leading to localized blowing snow.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Thursday morning or afternoon into Friday afternoon.

Winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.