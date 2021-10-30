Thunder Bay – News – Cameron Street, between Waterloo Street and Bernard Street, will close to through traffic on Monday, November 1, to facilitate repairs of the railway crossing.

The present work is estimated to take five days to complete, but weather conditions and other factors may impact project timelines.

While the road will be closed to through traffic, local traffic will be permitted. Motorists are asked, if possible, to avoid the area during the construction period.

Those travelling near the construction zone are asked to use extra caution and obey all posted signage.