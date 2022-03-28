THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that a teen from the Greater Toronto Area, who was on court-ordered conditions not to be in Thunder Bay, was arrested following a police standoff Sunday afternoon on Cameron Street.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 300 block of Cameron Street just after 1:45 pm on Sunday, March 27 following reports of a male in possession of a suspected handgun.

When officers arrived, they quickly contained the area. A standoff ensued, which lasted for nearly five and a half hours.

Just after 7 pm, members off the TBPS’s Emergency Task Unit entered the home. They located a male suspect and completed the arrest without further incident.

Upon arrest, the suspect twice attempted to provide officers with a false name. An investigation revealed the true identity of the accused.

The suspect was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine and a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

A 16-year-old male from Ajax, Ont., is charged with:

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Obstruct Peace Officer x 2

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Failure to Comply with a Release Order

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The teen is expected to appear in bail court later today.

The teen was also violating a judicial release order, which stated he was not to be in the City of Thunder Bay except to attend court dates. This condition was applied after the teen was arrested by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service on Feb. 2, 2022 and charged with Obstruct Peace Officer and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The identity of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation remains ongoing.