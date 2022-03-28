THUNDER BAY – WEATHER UPDATE – As a Colorado low pressure system continues working its way into the region, here is the latest you need to know.

Snowfall totals have been reduced from almost 40 centimetres to less than 30 centimetres of snow.

Into Tuesday, expect up to ten centimetres of snow, with the remainder of the precipitation on Wednesday.

Longer term there is more snow expected by the weekend in longer-term modelling.

NOAA reporting out of Duluth report that “An area of low pressure will affect the Northland as early as Tuesday afternoon but more likely Tuesday night into Thursday.

“The precipitation will diminish or end from west to east late Wednesday night into Thursday evening. Some snow and ice accumulation is expected with the best chance for ice accumulation over northern Wisconsin”.

