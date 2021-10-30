Thunder Bay – CLIMATE – Uncontrollable forest fires. Historic levels of flooding. Record-breaking heat waves.

It can feel overwhelming to know where to begin with the climate crisis when we are constantly faced with daunting headlines about the impacts of climate change. You may be asking yourself “What can I do?” “I want to help but what actions can I take?”

This fall, as part of Lakehead University’s Year of Climate Action (YOCA), Third Age Learning Lakehead and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation are bringing together some of Canada’s most prominent environmental leaders to join the conversation.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 3, the virtual lecture series, Climate ACTION: What/Now?, will discuss what climate action is and what we, as a society, can do to address this crisis.

The series will open with former environmental commissioner Dianne Saxe who will present her plan for Ontario in her lecture A Real Climate and Environmental Plan for Ontario. On November 10, Seth Klein, Team Lead and Director of Strategy with the Climate Emergency Unit, will explore how Canada might join forces nationally and globally to address the climate emergency facing us today.

Dr. Ellen Field, Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Education at Lakehead University, will be joined by youth climate activist Allie Rougeot on November 17 to discuss what we can learn from the youth climate justice movement and what the movement means for policy development.

Indigenous environmentalist and researcher Vicki M. R. Monague will present her talk Life as the Organizing Principle of Anishinaabe Communities: Women, Water & Resistance on November 24. The series will conclude on December 1 with a lecture by acclaimed environmental activist Maude Barlow who will outline some examples of new international environmental commitments and hopeful signs of environmental progress in Canada.

Join TALL Thunder Bay on Wednesday mornings to listen, learn, share, and most importantly, act on climate change. More information, including registration fees, can be found at www.lakeheadu.ca/tal.

Looking for more ways to get involved with climate change action? During Lakehead’s Year of Climate Action (YOCA) there will be a number of events and learning opportunities available for members of our communities. Visit www.lakeheadu.ca/yoca for more information.