Lakehead University hosting Treaties Recognition Week from November 1 to 5

Lakehead University

Thunder Bay – INDIGENOUS – Lakehead University is hosting virtual Treaties Recognition Week events daily from Monday, Nov. 1 to Friday, Nov. 5.

“We look forward to celebrating Treaties Recognition Week with students, faculty, and staff at Lakehead University, and with people throughout Thunder Bay and Simcoe County,” said Denise Baxter, Vice-Provost, Indigenous Initiatives.

In 2016, Ontario passed legislation declaring the first week of November as Treaties Recognition Week. This annual event honours the importance of treaties and helps students and residents of Ontario learn more about treaty rights and relationships.

Lakehead will kickoff the week on Monday, Nov. 1 at 12:30 pm with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from Chief Ted Williams from Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Chief Peter Collins from Fort William First Nation, and Dr. David Barnett, Lakehead’s Provost and Vice-President (Academic).

Elder Gene Nowegejick will begin the ceremony with a prayer. Dr. Gina Starblanket, Associate Professor in Indigenous Governance at the University of Victoria, will provide a talk called Seeding Our Futures.

She is the principal investigator of the Prairie Indigenous Relationality Network. Her research discusses questions of treaty implementation, prairie Indigenous life, gender and Indigenous feminism.

The full schedule is below:

Monday, November 1
Opening Ceremony 12:30 pm

Opening – Elder Gene Nowegejick
Welcome Remarks Provost & Vice President David Barnett
Chief Ted Williams Chippewas of Rama First Nation
Chief Peter Collins Fort William First Nation

Guest Speaker Dr. Gina Starblanket
Seeding Our Futures

Dr. Gina Starblanket is an Associate Professor in Indigenous Governance at the University of Victoria and the former Canada Research Chair in the Politics of Decolonization at the University of Calgary. Gina is Cree and Saulteaux. She is a member of the Star Blanket Cree Nation in Treaty 4 territory.

Register in advance here.

Tuesday November 2

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Anishinabek treaty responsibility to the land

Nicole Richmond JD
Register in advance here.

Anishinabek Treaty responsibility to the Land

Land sharing Treaties between the Crown and Indigenous people are international treaties. But Anishinabek people also have treaty relationships with the Earth and other beings within Creation. This presentation will explore the Anishinabek treaty ethic of shared responsibility, relationality, and respecting the agency of other beings within Creation.

About the speaker:

Nicole is an Anishinaabe (Ojibway) lawyer, wellness consultant and educator from Biigtigong Nishnaabeg who lives in Thunder Bay. She works with clients to support and empower Anishnaabe values, legal systems and governments, and is a frequent presenter on topics including Anishnaabe law and Canadian law as it applies to Indigenous people.

Wednesday November 3

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Living Indigenous governance through understanding and implementing
treaty relationships

Aimée Craft, LL.M.

Register in advance here

The presentation will review elements of Indigenous laws and governance that were part of Treaty making and that continue to inform how we understand and implement treaties today.

Thursday, November 4

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Panel Discussion Robinson Huron Treaty 1850
Annuities Case
Panelist: Christopher Albinati, Chief Dean Sayers, and Mike Restoule
Moderator: Tenielle Brown
Register in advance here.

Friday November 5th

12 pm

Speaker to be announced.
Closing Ceremony

Check back on Lakehead’s events page for updated information.

Register in advance here.

After registering for events, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Ministry of Indigenous Affairs – Virtual Living Library events

Here are three virtual educational events aimed at postsecondary students that the
Ministry of Indigenous Affairs has organized to mark this occasion:

• In the first event, on November 1 from 1:00-2:00 PM, Dr. Cynthia
Wesley-Esquimaux will lead “Treaties and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action,” an interactive discussion of treaties, their connection to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, and how we can all advance reconciliation.

Interested parties can register here.

• In the second event, on November 2 from 1:30-3:00 PM, Maurice Switzer will present “Trick or Treaty?”, in which he will discuss ways the Supreme Court and governments have historically approached treaties.

• In the third event, on November 5 from 10:30-11:30 AM, Dr. Ruke Redbird will present “Red, Right and True: An Indigenous Worldview.”

He will discuss historical prevarications and introduce the audience to a new worldview presented through an Indigenous lens.

