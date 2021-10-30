Monday, November 1

Opening Ceremony 12:30 pm Opening – Elder Gene Nowegejick

Welcome Remarks Provost & Vice President David Barnett

Chief Ted Williams Chippewas of Rama First Nation

Chief Peter Collins Fort William First Nation Guest Speaker Dr. Gina Starblanket

Seeding Our Futures Dr. Gina Starblanket is an Associate Professor in Indigenous Governance at the University of Victoria and the former Canada Research Chair in the Politics of Decolonization at the University of Calgary. Gina is Cree and Saulteaux. She is a member of the Star Blanket Cree Nation in Treaty 4 territory. Tuesday November 2 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Anishinabek treaty responsibility to the land Nicole Richmond JD

Anishinabek Treaty responsibility to the Land Land sharing Treaties between the Crown and Indigenous people are international treaties. But Anishinabek people also have treaty relationships with the Earth and other beings within Creation. This presentation will explore the Anishinabek treaty ethic of shared responsibility, relationality, and respecting the agency of other beings within Creation. About the speaker: Nicole is an Anishinaabe (Ojibway) lawyer, wellness consultant and educator from Biigtigong Nishnaabeg who lives in Thunder Bay. She works with clients to support and empower Anishnaabe values, legal systems and governments, and is a frequent presenter on topics including Anishnaabe law and Canadian law as it applies to Indigenous people. Wednesday November 3 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Living Indigenous governance through understanding and implementing

treaty relationships Aimée Craft, LL.M. The presentation will review elements of Indigenous laws and governance that were part of Treaty making and that continue to inform how we understand and implement treaties today. Thursday, November 4 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm Panel Discussion Robinson Huron Treaty 1850

Annuities Case

Panelist: Christopher Albinati, Chief Dean Sayers, and Mike Restoule

Moderator: Tenielle Brown

Friday November 5th 12 pm Speaker to be announced. Closing Ceremony

Ministry of Indigenous Affairs – Virtual Living Library events Here are three virtual educational events aimed at postsecondary students that the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs has organized to mark this occasion:

• In the first event, on November 1 from 1:00-2:00 PM, Dr. Cynthia

Wesley-Esquimaux will lead "Treaties and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action," an interactive discussion of treaties, their connection to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, and how we can all advance reconciliation. • In the second event, on November 2 from 1:30-3:00 PM, Maurice Switzer will present "Trick or Treaty?", in which he will discuss ways the Supreme Court and governments have historically approached treaties. • In the third event, on November 5 from 10:30-11:30 AM, Dr. Ruke Redbird will present "Red, Right and True: An Indigenous Worldview." He will discuss historical prevarications and introduce the audience to a new worldview presented through an Indigenous lens.