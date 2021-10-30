Thunder Bay – INDIGENOUS – Lakehead University is hosting virtual Treaties Recognition Week events daily from Monday, Nov. 1 to Friday, Nov. 5.
“We look forward to celebrating Treaties Recognition Week with students, faculty, and staff at Lakehead University, and with people throughout Thunder Bay and Simcoe County,” said Denise Baxter, Vice-Provost, Indigenous Initiatives.
In 2016, Ontario passed legislation declaring the first week of November as Treaties Recognition Week. This annual event honours the importance of treaties and helps students and residents of Ontario learn more about treaty rights and relationships.
Lakehead will kickoff the week on Monday, Nov. 1 at 12:30 pm with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from Chief Ted Williams from Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Chief Peter Collins from Fort William First Nation, and Dr. David Barnett, Lakehead’s Provost and Vice-President (Academic).
Elder Gene Nowegejick will begin the ceremony with a prayer. Dr. Gina Starblanket, Associate Professor in Indigenous Governance at the University of Victoria, will provide a talk called Seeding Our Futures.
She is the principal investigator of the Prairie Indigenous Relationality Network. Her research discusses questions of treaty implementation, prairie Indigenous life, gender and Indigenous feminism.
The full schedule is below:
|Monday, November 1
Opening Ceremony 12:30 pm
Opening – Elder Gene Nowegejick
Guest Speaker Dr. Gina Starblanket
Dr. Gina Starblanket is an Associate Professor in Indigenous Governance at the University of Victoria and the former Canada Research Chair in the Politics of Decolonization at the University of Calgary. Gina is Cree and Saulteaux. She is a member of the Star Blanket Cree Nation in Treaty 4 territory.
Tuesday November 2
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Anishinabek treaty responsibility to the land
Nicole Richmond JD
Anishinabek Treaty responsibility to the Land
Land sharing Treaties between the Crown and Indigenous people are international treaties. But Anishinabek people also have treaty relationships with the Earth and other beings within Creation. This presentation will explore the Anishinabek treaty ethic of shared responsibility, relationality, and respecting the agency of other beings within Creation.
About the speaker:
Nicole is an Anishinaabe (Ojibway) lawyer, wellness consultant and educator from Biigtigong Nishnaabeg who lives in Thunder Bay. She works with clients to support and empower Anishnaabe values, legal systems and governments, and is a frequent presenter on topics including Anishnaabe law and Canadian law as it applies to Indigenous people.
Wednesday November 3
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Living Indigenous governance through understanding and implementing
Aimée Craft, LL.M.
The presentation will review elements of Indigenous laws and governance that were part of Treaty making and that continue to inform how we understand and implement treaties today.
Thursday, November 4
12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Panel Discussion Robinson Huron Treaty 1850
Friday November 5th
12 pm
Speaker to be announced.
Check back on Lakehead’s events page for updated information.
After registering for events, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Ministry of Indigenous Affairs – Virtual Living Library events
Here are three virtual educational events aimed at postsecondary students that the
• In the first event, on November 1 from 1:00-2:00 PM, Dr. Cynthia
Interested parties can register here.
• In the second event, on November 2 from 1:30-3:00 PM, Maurice Switzer will present “Trick or Treaty?”, in which he will discuss ways the Supreme Court and governments have historically approached treaties.
• In the third event, on November 5 from 10:30-11:30 AM, Dr. Ruke Redbird will present “Red, Right and True: An Indigenous Worldview.”
He will discuss historical prevarications and introduce the audience to a new worldview presented through an Indigenous lens.