Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has set in place a plan for fully re-opening up things in the province.

On October 22, 2021, the provincial government released a plan to safely reopen Ontario and manage COVID-19 for the long-term.

On October 27, Ontario Regulation 364/20: Rules For Areas at Step 3 and at the Roadmap Exit Step was amended to support the government’s plan.

Updates to regulations reflect the province’s cautious and gradual approach to lifting the remaining public health and workplace safety measures by March 2022, guided by the ongoing assessment of key public health and health care indicators and supported by local or regional tailored responses to COVID-19.The following are brief descriptions of the key updates relevant to your sectors:

