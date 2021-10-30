Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has set in place a plan for fully re-opening up things in the province.
On October 22, 2021, the provincial government released a plan to safely reopen Ontario and manage COVID-19 for the long-term.
On October 27, Ontario Regulation 364/20: Rules For Areas at Step 3 and at the Roadmap Exit Step was amended to support the government’s plan.
Updates to regulations reflect the province’s cautious and gradual approach to lifting the remaining public health and workplace safety measures by March 2022, guided by the ongoing assessment of key public health and health care indicators and supported by local or regional tailored responses to COVID-19.The following are brief descriptions of the key updates relevant to your sectors:
- Outdoor capacity limits were lifted in the following sectors: museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions; amusement parks; fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals and similar events, tours and guide services, and boat tours.
- The 100-person gathering limit at outdoor organized public events has been lifted. However, the requirement that every person must wear a mask/face covering at indoor organized public events if they are unable to maintain at least two-metre distance from others outside of their household (with exceptions), also applies to outdoor organized public events.
- The requirement that motor vehicles maintain at least two-metre distance at drive-in/drive-through venues has been removed.
- The general capacity limit based on the ability of members of the public to maintain two-metres of physical distancing unless otherwise specified in the regulation, no longer applies to outdoor settings that are open to the public. Note that this general capacity limit also does not apply to businesses or facilities that require proof of vaccination or are permitted to require proof of vaccination during the period of the opt-in.
- The regulation was amended to permit indoor recreational amenities to opt-in to require proof of vaccination in accordance with the requirements of the regulation. Additional restrictions continue to apply to businesses or organizations that do not opt-in (e.g., capacity restrictions).
- Amendments were made to specify that reservations are now required for unseated concerts, events, performances and movies, in addition to seated ones.
- Proof of vaccination signage already required for weddings, funerals or religious services, rites or ceremonies must now be posted at all entrances to the room where the service, rite or ceremony is happening rather than at all entrances to the premises.