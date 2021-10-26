EDMONTON – POLITICS – While results for Alberta’s Civic Election were all completed on October 18, 2021, Elections Alberta has just released the provincial results to the Senate Election and some ballot questions.

The Senate Election and Referendum Vote took place on October 18, 2021, in conjunction with the 2021 Alberta Municipal Elections. Municipalities throughout the province conducted the vote and completed the unofficial count of ballots.

On October 26, 2021, Elections Alberta completed the Official Tabulation of Results.

Senate Election

The Chief Electoral Officer has declared elected, as Senate Nominees, the following three candidates that received the highest number of votes:

Pam Davidson, Conservative Party of Canada

Erika Barootes, Conservative Party of Canada

Mykhailo Martyniouk, Conservative Party of Canada

Referendum Vote: Equalization

The referendum question on Equalization asked electors:

Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the constitution?

Electors could vote “yes” or “no” on the question.

The Chief Electoral Officer has announced the following results for the referendum:

“Yes” – 642,501 votes, representing 61.7% of valid ballots cast

“No” – 399,169 votes, representing 38.3% of valid ballots cast

Referendum Vote: Daylight Saving Time

The referendum question on Daylight Saving Time asked electors:

Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?

Electors could vote “yes” or “no” on the question.

The Chief Electoral Officer has announced the following results for the referendum: