Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is advising the public that officers continue to maintain a significant presence in the area of the 300 block of Kingsway.

Officers were originally dispatched to a motel parking lot just after 9 am on Tuesday, October 26 after a stolen vehicle was observed there.

A male is now in police custody and charges are pending.

No further information is available at this time, further media updates are expected later today.