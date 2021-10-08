Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are working to keep our city safer.
Those efforts are all recorded and reported daily as crime statistics.
For many in the city, crime news can create perceptions on how safe, or unsafe our city is.
Here are Thursday’s statistics on the number of incidents and the types of incidents Thunder Bay Police responded to:
|Recent incidents
|10
|
|2 from yesterday
|Violent
|0
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|6
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|1
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|3
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|2
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|4
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|4
|Quality of Life