Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, we are going to see some fall weather, with fog in parts of Western Ontario.

For travellers there will be a fog advisory continued for areas along Lake Superior.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Cloudy skies are in the forecast along with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High of 18. The UV index will be 2 or low.

For Friday night, cloudy skies with 60 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances Outlook

In Fort Frances, the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. There will be a few showers beginning late in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High for Friday of 21 with the Humidex at 25. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night will see a few showers ending in the evening then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Again there is going to be a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Low 14.

Marten Falls Outlook

Cloudy skies with a daytime high of 22 is in store for Marten Falls. The UV index 2 or low.

For Friday night there will be cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low overnight of 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon are in store for the Dryden region. There will also be a few showers beginning late in the afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High for Friday of 20. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night will see a few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Again there will be a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low overnight of 14.