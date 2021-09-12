Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There were again no new fires reported today in the region. There are 55 active fires right now, none of which are out of control. One fire is being held. Ten fires are under control and 44 fires are being observed.

Northwest Region

The wildland fire hazard is low in the Kenora and Dryden sectors. Hazard conditions in the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors are low to moderate.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.