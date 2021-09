Thunder Bay – NEWS – An overnight collision on Highway 102 at Highway 11/17 has OPP directing alternating traffic with traffic control in place. Expect significant delays.

The collision at Sistonens Corners, caused the OPP to close Highway 11/17 between Shabaqua and Highway 590 in Kakabeka Falls, and Highway 102 between Mapleward Road and Highway 11/17.

There are few details on the collision which happened at about 11 pm on Saturday night.

Developing…