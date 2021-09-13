Thunder Bay – NEWS – What a witness called a horrific crash has killed two people. The collision which happened on Saturday night at about 10:15 PM EDT saw the driver and passenger in a transport truck die as a result. The passenger in the transport died at the scene of the accident. The driver died at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre later.

The accident at Sistonens Corner, the intersection of Highway 11/17 and Highway 102 also saw four other people injured. They were in a vehicle, a truck towing a fifth wheel trailer.

Developing…