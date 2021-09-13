Thunder Bay – Weather – A sure sign fall is near. There are Frost Advisories out for Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Upsala, Raith and Armstrong.

Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants. Patchy frost is expected early this morning as temperatures dip to near the freezing mark.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Armstrong at -2.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is five degrees this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies will be sunny. High for Monday will be 20. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness by late this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 6 in Fort Frances this morning. A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 22 is expected. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a few showers beginning late this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 7 in Sachigo Lake to start the morning. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon are forecast. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see more rain showers. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 7 to start the day in Dryden. Sunny skies will give way to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High for the days of 20. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight skies will becoming cloudy this evening with a few showers. Low overnight of 12.