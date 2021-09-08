Thunder Bay – ORILLIA – NEWS – “Project OGDEN has had significant impact on the distribution of illicit and dangerous substances into our North West communities. The quantities and variety of substances seized in this investigation are substantial and the impacts will be felt throughout the region, from Greenstone to Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay to Fort Frances and everywhere in between. This drug distribution network was wide-reaching. Project OGDEN exemplifies our commitment to relentlessly pursue criminal actors threatening the safety of our residents – regardless of geography. These drug traffickers are not welcome here. We will be tireless in our dedication to preserve public safety and we call on you, members of our communities, to support our efforts to remove these harmful substances from our streets. If you see something suspicious, please let us know,” says OPP Chief Superintendent Bryan MacKillop, Regional Commander, North West Region

A four-month investigation into a drug distribution network affecting communities across North West Region has resulted in the seizure of nearly 2 kg of cocaine as well as quantities of other illicit substances including crack cocaine, prescription pills, crystal methamphetamine, psilocybin and fentanyl. A network of 14 individuals with are facing numerous Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and Criminal Code charges.

Project OGDEN has been a collaborative and cooperative effort led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northwest Region Community Street Crime Units (CSCU) and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), supported by the Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit (PAFU), Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB) and the Thunder Bay, Ignace, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances and Greenstone OPP detachments. The Thunder Bay Police Service, Dryden Police Service and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) also assisted with the investigation. Project OGDEN began in May 2021 when police became aware of a network of individuals responsible for trafficking cocaine and other illicit substances in the communities of Greenstone, Thunder Bay, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances.

As a result of this investigation, police seized:

· 1.9 kilograms of cocaine

· 3 grams of crack cocaine

· 152 grams of crystal methamphetamine

· 32 grams of psilocybin

· 15 grams of fentanyl (8 grams purple, 7 grams grey)

· 107 Percocet pills

· 20 x 2mg vials of Hydromorphone

· Two Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pills

· 20 Lorazepam pills

· 80 grams of Methadone

· $73,407 CAD currency

· Six vehicles

Fourteen people are facing 72 CDSA and Criminal Code charges including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, possession of property obtained by crime, theft, Obstruct Police Officer, Resist Arrest, Flight from Police and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. A full list can be found on the Addendum of Charged Persons included as an attachment to this release.

The accused are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on various dates in September and October, 2021.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.