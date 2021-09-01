KENORA, ON – Go behind the scenes and see what it takes to be a Guinness World Records title holder at the Kenora Discovery Centre’s latest exhibit, The Science of Guinness World Records Northern Tour.

Run Dates: September 3 – October 14, 2021

Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM everyday

Location: Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre, 931 Lakeview Dr. Kenora, ON P9N 3P8

Visitors are invited to discover exactly what goes into accomplishing the seemingly impossible and be immersed in experiences that will allow you to explore the science, perseverance, and fun in record-breaking attempts. Beyond the challenges, visitors will be drawn in by inspirational stories that will be showcased throughout the exhibition.

For more information visit sciencenorth.ca/sgwrnt or the Discovery Centre’s website.