Edmonton – LIVING – Establishing new nimble, effective learning opportunities like micro-credentials is a flagship initiative under the Alberta 2030: Building Skills for Jobs strategy. In partnership with industry, employers and post-secondary institutions, Alberta’s government is investing more than $5.6 million in a pilot program to create dozens of new micro-credential learning opportunities in priority sectors and high-demand or emerging industries. Many of these specialized programs will be available to Albertans this fall, helping those affected by the economic downturn quickly re-skill or upskill and access new employment opportunities.

As part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan, these new learning opportunities will ensure that workers have the skills they need to find success and businesses have access to the talent they need to grow.

“From artificial intelligence to animation to specialized agriculture and more, micro-credential programs empower Albertans to quickly advance or pivot in their careers. They also ensure employers have access to the specialized skills and talent they need to grow their business and compete in a rapidly changing economy,” states Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education.

“Alberta’s micro-credential approach will create a suite of intensive and meaningful experiences, allowing Albertans to upskill quickly and get back to work. Alberta’s post-secondary institutions are collaborating directly with industry to create programs that are relevant to and recognized by businesses within expanding sectors, getting them access to the talent they need to continue growing,” adds Mike Mahon, president and vice-chancellor, University of Lethbridge.

“Micro-credentials represent an opportunity for Alberta students to re-skill and get back into the workforce quickly. While this has never been more important for Alberta, we have to ensure micro-credentials are developed with the needs of students in mind. Providing opportunities for holistic learning through micro-credentials supported by a strong students’ association will lead to student success and economic recovery,” says

Veronica Yeoman, president, Students’ Association of Medicine Hat College.

By aligning micro-credential learning opportunities with Alberta’s priority industry sectors, we are helping industry develop the talent they need, connecting Albertans to jobs and helping to build key partnerships between post-secondary institutions, industry and employers.

A successful pilot program will serve as a model to support and expand future micro-credential programs and develop a framework that meets individual and industry needs in all corners of the province.

The Alberta 2030: Building Skills for Jobs strategy is a transformational vision and direction for Alberta’s higher education system, which will develop a highly skilled and competitive workforce, strengthen innovation and commercialization of research and forge stronger relationships between employers and post-secondary institutions.

Quick facts