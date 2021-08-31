Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief Philip Dzuba reports that at around 4:30 PM Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Thunder Bay Police, and Paramedics were called to the Kam River Park for a water rescue.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue arrived on scene to Police officers attempting to assist a person in distress in the water. Two Firefighters in rescue suits entered the water to assist the patient.

Due to the height of the dock removing the individual was difficult and a sling was utilized to remove the person to safety.

Paramedics check the individual and transported the patient to hospital.