Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Rainfall and clouds are in the forecast for much of the region for Saturday. This is having a positive effect on the wildfire situation, however it is likely that much more rain will be needed to douse all the fires burning in our part of Ontario.

Thunder Bay Forecast

It is 16 headed to a high of 22 in Thunder Bay. Rain overnight and into the morning will continue into Saturday. There is a 60 per cent chance of drizzle this morning. The Humidex will be at 28. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue. Showers will begin overnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 16.

Fort Frances Weather Forecast

The damp weather has cleared the air in Fort Frances. The Air Quality Alert has ended. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle this morning. Saturday’s high will be 22 with the Humidex at 30. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see more clouds with a 60 percent chance of showers overnight along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 before morning. Low overnight of 15.

Marten Falls Weather Forecast

It is 11 this morning in Marten Falls. Skies are cloudy. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. High for Saturday will be 20. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low overnight of 14. The forecast is for rain for Sunday.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 15 in Dryden this morning headed to a high of 21. Cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of drizzle this morning and early this afternoon is expected. The Humidex will make it feel more like 27. The UV index 2 or low.

Tonight cloudy skies will continue with a 60 percent chance of showers overnight with a risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 15.