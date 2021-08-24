Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE Update – There are 82 active wildfires in the region as of today. Ten of those fires are not under control. Eleven are under control, and fifty-nine of the fires are simply being monitored.

The Wildfire Hazard remains high in the Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and Nipigon regions, where a burning ban remains in effect.

There was one new fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 24. Sioux Lookout 136 is not under control at 14 hectares and is located near Horseshoe Lake, approximately 253 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout.

The fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the districts of Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and Nipigon.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Fires of Note

Kenora 51

Kenora 51 is 200,667 hectares in size and remains not under control.

Kenora 51 remains 20 km north of Wabaseemoong on the northern side of Umfreville Lake.

The rainfall, cooler temperatures and high relative humidity has reduced fire behaviour and the potential for new fire starts in the area.

Crews continue to consolidate hoselines in priority areas on both the east and west perimeters of the fire.

Heavy equipment has completed fireguard to the east and south of the fire.

An Incident Management Team is established on the fire.

Red Lake 51 – 53,522 ha – being observed

There has been over 100mm of rainfall recorded on this fire since August 1. No

growth and no concerns.

FireRangers continue to mop up eastern flanks.

Red Lake 65 –20,254 ha – being observed

There has been over 100mm of rainfall recorded on this fire since August 1. No

growth and no concerns.

Priorities are focused on consolidation of eastern flank control lines and patrolling for hotspots, east of Stout Lake.

FireRangers are continuing to make progress extinguishing hotspots.

Red Lake 77 – 32,799 ha – not under control

Wet weather should help in the containment of this fire.

Significantly reduced fire behaviour on the fire today due to recent rain.

FireRangers continue to work from existing hoselines and action hotpots identified by infrared scanning.

Fireguard east of the fire is complete

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or the map here.

Updated restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Red Lake District

Due to extreme forest fire activity, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Red Lake District advises that an updated Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain lakes, Provincial Parks, Conservation Reserves and Crown lands.

All access to the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Red Lake District NDMNRF.

All modes of travel/access onto Storey Lake, Philip Lake, Pringle Lake (including Dedicated Protected Areas), and the North shore of Nungesser Lake at RED 68 fire perimeter as well as Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, Eagle Snowshoe Conservation Reserve, Little Grand Rapids Protected Area, Lake Country, Protected Area and all Crown land as outlined in the hatched area identified on the Implementation order map are prohibited.

For information on travel permits call 807-727-1345.

To view a map of the implementation order area at ontario.ca/forestfire click here.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Kenora District

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Kenora 51 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Kenora District Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel and use of the English River Road, north of the Conifer Road junction, and all travel on the Werner Lake Road from the Manitoba Border eastward to the end of the road.

All use of Lakes and waterways accessible from the North shore of Umfreville Lake, the north shore of the Sturgeon River and the north shore of Salvesen Lake, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-468-2501.