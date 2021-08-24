Thunder Bay – POLITICS – The hashtag #WhereisDougFord has been trending on Twitter.

Well the question can be answered. Premier Doug Ford along with Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, visited Thunder Bay on Tuesday to tour the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and the Alstom plant.

At the hospital, Premier Ford and Minister Rickford were joined by President and CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Dr. Rhonda Crocker Ellacott. The Ontario government is investing over $5.2 million to support the planning and design of a cardiovascular surgery program at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. This means for the first time, cardiac surgery will be regularly performed in Northwestern Ontario, helping to address surgical wait times and improving access to lifesaving care closer to home.

The Premier and Minister also spoke to workers at Thunder Bay’s Alstom plant, reiterating our government’s $180 million investment towards purchasing 60 new streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC). Not only does this funding ensure we have first class, made-in-Ontario streetcars, but it will also support good paying jobs in Northern Ontario for years to come.