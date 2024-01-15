THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – As of January 15, 2024, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported a notable increase in both respiratory and gastrointestinal outbreaks across various facilities. The update includes COVID-19 outbreaks as well as other respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses.

Outbreaks in Effect as of January 15, 2024:

Hogarth Riverview Manor : A gastrointestinal outbreak was declared on January 15, 2024, on the 1st Floor – Birch Grove Resident Home Area. Additionally, another gastrointestinal outbreak affecting the 2 South – Bluebell Resident Home Area and 2 North Lavender Resident Home Area was declared on January 13, 2024. The facility also reported a respiratory (COVID-19) outbreak in the 6 North – Rose Resident Home Area on January 12, 2024, and another gastrointestinal outbreak on the 4th and 5th floors on January 5, 2024.

Health authorities continue to monitor these situations closely, implementing necessary measures to contain the outbreaks and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and staff in the affected facilities.