THUNDER BAY – NEWS – An operation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team led to the arrest of two individuals following a search warrant executed at an Amelia Street West residence in Thunder Bay.

The operation underscores the ongoing battle against the trafficking of dangerous drugs, especially fentanyl, a substance known for its extreme potency and risk of overdose.

During the search, law enforcement officers confiscated 42 grams of suspected fentanyl. This amount of fentanyl poses a considerable danger to public health and safety.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is estimated to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Even a tiny amount, as small as 2 milligrams, can be lethal, meaning that 42 grams could potentially result in thousands of overdose deaths.

Other items seized in the operation included 78 grams of cocaine, five cell phones, Canadian currency, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The arrested individuals are Corey Batson, 26, from Pointe-Claire Québec, and Christine Dysevick, 59, from Thunder Bay, Ontario. They face charges including possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and possession of Schedule 1 substances, namely cocaine and fentanyl, for the purpose of trafficking.

The OPP Thunder Bay Detachment, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Thunder Bay Police Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police supported this investigation.

Batson has been held in custody and awaits a court appearance at an Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on an undetermined date.

Dysevick has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on February 17, 2024.

The Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) is an OPP-led unit focusing on disrupting criminal street gang activities. Their work includes intelligence-led, multi-jurisdictional investigations into the trafficking of illicit drugs and illegal firearms, playing a crucial role in enhancing public safety