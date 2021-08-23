On 21 August 2021 at 2:39 am, officers of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a section of Canadian National (CN) Rail line in Alberton Township after locomotive engineers believed they observed something suspicious on the tracks.

OPP Officers attended the area and walked the railway tracks to the location reported to police. Approximately 1 kilometer east of the Kehl Road crossing police officers located one deceased male laying on the tracks. Train traffic was ordered stopped and this stop order remained in effect for approximately seven hours as police conducted their investigation.

The male, has been identified as Darryl Joseph SAKCHEKAPO, age 18 years of Niacatchewenin First Nation.

The investigation continues in conjunction with CN Police, the Office of the Chief Coroner, the OPP Provincial Liaison Team (PLT) and the Rainy River District OPP Crime Unit.

