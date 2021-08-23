Fort Frances – NEWS – At approximately 3:30pm on Thursday August 19, 2021 a member of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police was working in the area of the 400 block of Portage Ave in the Town of Fort Frances.

While at that location the officer identified a person who was wanted on an arrest warrant. The officer attempted to arrest that individual, and multiple other persons became involved and interfered with that arrest.

This interference escalated and the police vehicle was damaged by the multiple persons and the officer was assaulted with a weapon by an individual.

None of the officers or members of the public were not injured in the altercation.

During the investigation officers seized the following items which led to charges under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

An airsoft look alike handgun A stun gun (Conductive Energy Weapon) 4 grams of Methamphetamine 6.7 grams of Fentanyl 4 Hydromorphone capsules Over $8,000.00 in Canadian Currency

As a result of the investigation completed by the members of the Ontario Provincial Police and the Rainy River District Crime Unit the following persons have been charged.

Adream SPOON a 31 year old person from Fort Frances:

Obstruct a Peace Officer s.129(a)CC Resist Peace Officer s.129(a)CC Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, suspected Methamphetamine contrary to s.5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, suspected Fentanyl contrary to s.5(2)CDSA Failure to comply with release order contrary to s.145(5)(a)CC X 2 Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.00 dollars contrary to s.354(1)(a)CC

Fawn PERRAULT a 23 year old person from Fort Frances:

Mischief over $5,000 dollars contrary to s.430(3)CC Intimidation of a Justice official s.423.1(1)(b)CC Obstruct a Peace Officer s.129(a)CC Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, suspected Methamphetamine contrary to s.5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, suspected Fentanyl contrary to s.5(2)CDSA Possession of a prohibited device s.92(2)CC Failure to comply with a release order contrary to s.145(5)(a)CC X 2 Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.00 dollars contrary to s.354(1)(a)CC Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance contrary to s.4(1)CDSA

Denise QUAGON a 50 year old person from Fort Frances

Mischief over $5,000 dollars contrary to s.430(3)CC Intimidation of a Justice official s.423.1(1)(b)CC Obstruct a Peace Officer s.129(a)CC Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, suspected Methamphetamine contrary to s.5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance, suspected Fentanyl contrary to s.5(2)CDSA Possession of a prohibited device s.92(2)CC Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.00 dollars contrary to s.354(1)(a)CC Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance contrary to s.4(1)CDSA

Jason ALEXA a 48 year old person from Fort Frances:

Mischief over $5,000 dollars contrary to section 430(3) of the Criminal Code Intimidation of a Justice official s.423.1(1)(b)CC Obstruct a Peace Officer s.129(a)CC

Ashley GAUTHIER a 30 year old person from Fort Frances:

Mischief over $5,000 dollars contrary to s.430(3)CC Intimidation of a Justice official s.423.1(1)(b)CC Obstruct a Peace Officer s.129(a)CC

Karrah OGDEN a 28 year old person from Fort Frances:

Mischief over $5,000 dollars contrary to s.430(3)CC Intimidation of a Justice official s.423.1(1)(b)CC Obstruct a Peace Officer s.129(a)CC

Further to the mentioned persons two young persons were also arrested and charged with offences related to this investigation.

This incident is currently an active investigation and more persons may be arrested in relation to this investigation. The Rainy River District OPP are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information; security camera footage; or cell phone footage of the incident, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.