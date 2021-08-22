Thunder Bay – Election 2021 – The federal race has tightened up. The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 34.3 per cent, the Conservatives at 32.4 per cent, the NDP at 19.3 per cent, the Greens at 4.5 per cent, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 2.4 per cent. The BQ was at 26.9% in Quebec.

Nik Nanos states, “Four weeks ago the LPC had a double digit lead – just before the campaign a single digit lead. Now it’s a horserace between the LPC and the CPC”.

Nanos Polling also says that while Justin Trudeau remains the top choice as preferred Prime Minister, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has narrowed the gap from 18 to six percentage points in the first week of the campaign.

Our coverage starts with our region…

Across Western and Northern Ontario

Thunder Bay-Superior North

NDP candidate Chantelle Bryson will be in the Nipigon area today as she completes a swing along the North Shore that has included Geraldton.

Thunder Bay Superior North NDP Candidate Chantelle Bryson will be in Red Rock at the Red Rock Indian Band Office around 6 pm this evening, she will set up an information booth.

The New Democrat is talking housing. “People in Thunder Bay are paying $2,040 more a year in rent for a two-bedroom apartment,” states Bryson. “That’s an 18.5 per cent increase in just six years. Justin Trudeau has also refused to close loopholes used by wealthy developers to raise prices out of control, Jagmeet will make sure the ultra-rich pay their share and rents stay affordable for everyday families”.

“We need to ensure that rents are affordable for people and their families who are doing everything they can to make ends meet,” adds Bryson. “New Democrats are going to create increased rental stock in walkable living areas and support those renting with a range of affordability measures including reasonable rents.”

Patty Hajdu was campaigning along the Northshore as well over the past several days, as well as holding her office opening.

No reports from the Conservative candidate Josh Taylor.

Thunder Bay-Rainy River

The New Democrat candidate Yuk-Sem Won has been busy over the weekend. She spend time with a booth at the Emo Fair.

The New Democrats are focused on housing and rental costs. The NDP share, “Jagmeet Singh released the NDP’s plan this morning to make rent more affordable and fix the housing crisis. Jagmeet committed to close the loopholes Trudeau has protected for the ultra-rich by tightening the rules to prevent big developers from ‘renovicting’ families, make it easier for families to pay rent by providing help of up to $5,000 a year, and tackle wait lists for affordable housing.

“During this pandemic rents in Thunder Bay have kept going up while people have been losing their jobs and businesses have been closing down. Justin Trudeau did nothing to stop rent increases here while families face an unprecedented economic and health crisis,” says Won.

Liberal MP and candidate Marcus Powlowski was also in Emo on the weekend.

No reports from the Conservative Candidate.

Kenora Riding

Liberal candidate David Bruno says, “Pretty insane that the Conservative Party Leader would rather privatize health care in Canada than work to improve the existing system and keep health care from becoming for-profit. In Northwestern Ontario, we can’t even get doctors. That would become even more of a challenge under a for-profit system.”

Conservative candidate and incumbent MP Eric Melillo states, “A Conservative government will help disabled Canadians get the financial supports they need, and invest in accessibility to ensure persons with disabilities can live and work without barriers.”

The Conservative plan will:

· Double the Disability Supplement in the Canada Workers Benefit from $713 to $1500;

· Reduce the number of hours required to qualify for the Disability Tax Credit and Registered Disability Savings Plan from 14 to 10 hours per week;

· Refine disability supports and benefits to ensure that working always leaves someone further ahead.

New Democrat challenger Janine Seymour was in Reddit on Saturday.

Social Media Buzz

Modern day election campaigns are fought on the doorsteps, as well as on your smartphone, tablet, and computer screen via social media like Twitter.

Often the social media posts can be more attack oriented than party policy driven.

Here is a look at some of the posts this weekend:

Since Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister, your rent has gone up $4,200/yr. We will give $5,000 to people who rent and close loopholes that protect and allow rich developers to build unaffordable apartment buildings. #Elxn44 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/AVhqMkFXLq — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) August 21, 2021

In this logic pretzel, Trudeau tries to make the case that this election was called to fight tyranny. Umm… if you’re the prime minister, exactly who is the tyrant in your little fable?#Cdnpoli #vanityelection #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/NogdumfXJN — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) August 20, 2021

👋- there’s a video circulating online of Erin O’Toole responding to a question on healthcare. As the person who asked the question, I’m disappointed to see the video was manipulated to exclude important context. Here’s the full video ➡️ https://t.co/JRKMpBP6Ip #cdnpoli #Elxn44 — Kate Harrison (@KatlynHarrison) August 22, 2021