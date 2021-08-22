Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario is reporting 722 new cases of COVID-19 today. This is an increase over the past seventy-two hours. On Friday there were 650 cases, and on Saturday there were 689 cases reported. Patients in the intensive care unit increased to 141, this is up six from the 135 patients in ICU beds reported on Saturday,

There were two deaths reported on Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 564, up from 534 cases reported on Saturday.

There are now 4,989 known active COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

There have been, through the course of the pandemic 9,453 confirmed deaths.

Toronto has reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, this represents the highest daily count of cases since June 8. Peel Region reported 63 new cases, York Region has 70 new cases, and Durham Region reported 39 new cases.

Hamilton reported 101 new cases, and Halton Region reported 22 new cases.

NWHU and TBDHU will provide updates on Monday for Western and Northern Ontario.